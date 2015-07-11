550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate: Historical and informative expedition to study ancient sites of Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Historical and informative expedition will tour the ancient sites of Zhambyl region in the framework of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.

Residents of the region will be informed about the history and cultural achievements of ancient human settlements in the region. According to the head of the regional department of culture, archives and records Duysenali Bykybayev, the expedition is organized as a historical and cultural project. The expedition aims at promoting national history, national culture, folk art, oral tradition of akyns (poets). The expedition joins Amzeuly Alibek - famous playwright and theater critic, director of the regional Kazakh Drama Theatre Bolat Bekezhanov, historians, ethnographers, as well as bikers of Taraz Jeep Club. It should be noted that Zhambyl region is actively preparing for the celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.