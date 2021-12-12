EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:11, 12 December 2021 | GMT +6

    554 more tested positive for COVID-19 last day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 554 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    68 new cases reported in Nur-Sultan, 38 in Almaty, 12 in Shymkent, 48 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 23 in Almaty region, 4 in Atyrau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Zhambyl region, 15 in West Kazakhstan, 95 in Karaganda region, 70 in Kostanay region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 69 in Pavlodar region, 74 in North Kazakhstan, 6 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s caseload to 979,484.


    Tags:
    Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!