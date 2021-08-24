555 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 123,226, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

According to the Health Ministry, out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 28,577 are in-patients and 94,649 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 1,824 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 555 in critical condition, and 267 on artificial lung ventilation.

The country remains in the coronavirus «red zone».

Notably, the country has reported 5,631 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 7,184 more people have defeated the virus in the country.