559 patients recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 559 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

To date 559 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan including 207 in Nur-Sultan, 88 in Almaty, 18 in Shymkent, 20 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 9 in Almaty region, 31 in Atyrau region, 5 in East- Kazakhstan region, 39 in Zhambyl region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 30 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 46 in Kyzylorda region, 4 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan region and 21 in Turkestan region.