559 treated at COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 559 patients are staying at the COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region as of today, Kazinform reports.

52 new cases were detected in the region in the last 24 hours. 33 of them are asymptomatic. 90 people recovered in the last day. 678 people are receiving outpatient treatment. 135 are staying at the modular hospital, 128 at the regional hospital, 52 at district ones, the regional healthcare department reports.

Now the region is in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of CIOVID-19 spread the countrywide.

As earlier reported, more than 40,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the region so far.