EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:16, 20 June 2021 | GMT +6

    56 beat COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 56 new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Over the past day, 40 people have died of and 18 recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia throughout the country.

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have reached 56,535. The death toll stands at 969. Those recovered from the diseases number 51,882 nationwide.

    Notably, the country has added 1,119 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!