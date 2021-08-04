EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:25, 04 August 2021 | GMT +6

    56% infectious beds occupied across Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Half of infectious beds are occupied at hospitals across Kazakhstan, a source at the in-patient care directorate said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Aima Sagyndykova, head of the in-patient care directorate, said at the Wednesday press briefing of the Central Communications Service that as of August 4 52,803 infectious beds stand ready across Kazakhstan. 56% of the beds has been occupied by COVID-19 patients.

    According to her, the number of infectious beds has increased by 10,000 in the past month. There are 4,795 beds at infectious facilities of which 46% are occupied.

    The biggest number of occupied beds are reported in the cities of Shymkent and Nur-Sultan as well as Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions.

    Ms Sagyndykova added that in case of necessity extra 12,000 infectious beds are to be unveiled across the country.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
