    15:26, 14 May 2022 | GMT +6

    561 people receive COVID-19 treatment in Kazkahstan

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today, 561 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    51 patients with COVID-19 are treated as inpatients and 510 as outpatients.

    Of those treated for COVID-19, 11 are in serious condition, and two are on life support.

    Notably, the country has logged five new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 258 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



