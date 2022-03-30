564 more recovered from COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 564 people more beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reads.

32 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 2 in Akmola region, 54 in Atyrau region, 1 in Almaty region, 175 in Zhambyl region, 14 in East Kazakhstan, 222 in West Kazakhstan, 31 in Karaganda region, 33 in Kostanay region. As a result, the number of recovered from coronavirus rose to 1,289,315.