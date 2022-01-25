567 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 567 people have contracted the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Atyrau region, of the 567, Atyrau city has reported 376 cases of COVID-19. 45 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Out of the fresh daily cases, 80 have been detected in Zhylyoisk district, seven in Inderisk district, 33 in Kyzylkoginsk district, 11 in Kurmangazinsk district, one in Makatsk district, and 14 in Makhambet district.

285 daily infections are said to be symptomatic and 282 - asymptomatic. The region has also registered 99 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

As of today, 5,914 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 56 at the regional hospital, 169 at the modular hospital, 53 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 70 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 285 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.