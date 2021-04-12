569 patients with severe COVID-19 under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of severe COVID-19 patients under treatment stands at 569, Kazinform reports.

According to the Health Ministry, of a total of 34,478 COVID-19 patients, in-patient treatment is provided to 12,349 and out-patient treatment to 22,129.

The number of severe COVID-19 patients stands at 596 and that of critical patients with the coronavirus infection - 170. COVID-19 patients on ventilators number 109 in the country.