09:55, 12 April 2021 | GMT +6
569 patients with severe COVID-19 under treatment in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of severe COVID-19 patients under treatment stands at 569, Kazinform reports.
According to the Health Ministry, of a total of 34,478 COVID-19 patients, in-patient treatment is provided to 12,349 and out-patient treatment to 22,129.
The number of severe COVID-19 patients stands at 596 and that of critical patients with the coronavirus infection - 170. COVID-19 patients on ventilators number 109 in the country.