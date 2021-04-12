EN
    09:55, 12 April 2021

    569 patients with severe COVID-19 under treatment in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of severe COVID-19 patients under treatment stands at 569, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Health Ministry, of a total of 34,478 COVID-19 patients, in-patient treatment is provided to 12,349 and out-patient treatment to 22,129.

    The number of severe COVID-19 patients stands at 596 and that of critical patients with the coronavirus infection - 170. COVID-19 patients on ventilators number 109 in the country.


