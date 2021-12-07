57 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 23.452, Kazinform cites the press service of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 4,744 are treated as in-patients and 18,708 as out-patients.

Nationwide, 355 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 96 in critical condition, and 57 on life support.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 545 cases of and 1,165 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.