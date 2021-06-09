EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:31, 09 June 2021 | GMT +6

    57 large agro-industrial projects launched in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «57 large agro-industrial complex projects were launched, 15,000 rural jobs were created in Kazakhstan,» Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov said.

    Volume of funding through the Agrarian Credit Corporation, Agriculture Financial Support Fund and Kazagrofinance following 2020 reached KZT 446 bln.

    The number of borrowers grew from 77,000 in 2019 up to 80,000 in 2020. Small and medium business credit share increased from 92% to 95.3%. 57 large projects were put into service, 15,000 rural jobs were created.

    The Minister also noted that last year state support given anti-crisis measures grew up to KZT 366 bln that is 13% more against 2019.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!