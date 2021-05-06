57 pregnant women with COVID-19 give birth to healthy babies in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Bakhtiyar Maken met with chief doctors of the city healthcare facilities to discuss the mass vaccination issues, the city administration’s official website reads.

Those attending also debated the current epidemiological situation, availability of drugs, medical equipment at healthcare facilities, and the mass vaccination against COVID-19. The goods and services quality and safety control department reported on the situation at shopping malls where the vaccination rooms were opened. The number of those willing to get the vaccine grew by 1.5 times.

As stated there, since the beginning of the year 57 pregnant women with coronavirus gave birth to healthy babies.

The Deputy Mayor charged to continue fight against COVID-19, raise public awareness and weekly monitor availability of drugs at healthcare providers.