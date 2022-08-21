EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:42, 21 August 2022

    572 more beat COVID-19 last day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 572 people more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan last day, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    38 more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakh capital city, 97 in Almaty, 21 in Almaty region, 25 in Zhetysu region, 11 in Atyrau region, 37 in Abai region, 191 in Karagnad region, 2937 in Ulytau region, 19 in Kyzylorda region, 35 in Mangistau region, 32 in Pavlodar region, 29 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recovery rate to 1,348,271.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 740 new COVID-19 cases.

    COVID-19 Coronavirus
