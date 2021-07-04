578 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 29,961 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of July 4, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 9,082 patients are staying at hospitals, while 20,879 are receiving outpatient treatment.

578 patients are in critical condition, 118 are in extremely severe condition and 72 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 3,003 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 433,931 since the start of the pandemic. 400,873 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection across the country.