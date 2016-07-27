$57m payoff for failed Yahoo CEO?

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Marissa Mayer's tumultuous four-year stint as Yahoo's CEO may be coming to a close, but she still has a few giant paychecks left to cash, CNN reports.

If Mayer steps down -- which is still an uncertainty -- she'll be due about $57 million in severance after Verizon takes over the company, according to Equilar. That's expected to happen in the first quarter of 2017.



Her enormous golden parachute would come on top of more than $162 million in salary and stock awards that Mayer received over the course of her tenure. All told, she could exit Yahoo with around $219 million in the bank.



To receive the severance, of course, she'll have to leave Yahoo. Though there is wide speculation that she will leave Yahoo when the deal closes, a spokesman for Yahoo said it's "too early to say" whether she will stay on as CEO, accept a new role at Verizon, or step aside. Meanwhile, Mayer says she will stay on to see Yahoo through its transition.



"For me personally, I'm planning to stay," Mayer wrote Monday in a memo to employees posted on Tumblr. "I love Yahoo, and I believe in all of you. It's important to me to see Yahoo into its next chapter."



On a conference call with analysts, she was still vague about whether she will join Verizon, saying that she had been "really dedicated to the process of getting to this point."



Mayer was a tech celebrity when she became Yahoo's CEO in July 2012, almost exactly four years ago. She had been a high-profile executive at Google, joining that company in its infancy.



