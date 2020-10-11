58 released from COVID-19-like pneumonia treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 258 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

58 patients have been released from hospitals after beating COVID-19-like pneumonia during the last 24 hours. The disease has killed 2 over the past day.

Since August 1, the COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 34,875, killing 367, while 27,676 people have defeated it.