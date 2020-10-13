58 schoolchildren contract COVID-19 in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 58 schoolchildren have contracted the coronavirus infection in the period from September 1 to October 11 in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the goods and services quality and safety management office of the region.

According to the office, of 58 schoolchildren, 34 have attended reduced classes at schools, and 24 others have studied at home. 11 infections have been spotted in Altai district, 10 – in Glubokovsk district, 11 – in Ridder city, 7 – in Semey city, 8 – in Ust-Kamenogorsk city, 5 – in Kokpektinsk district, 2 –in Shemonaikhinsk district, 1 – in Kurchumsk and Katon-Karagay districts each, and 2 in Kurchatov city.

Notably, 2,927 people, including 77 children, are under coronavirus treatment across the country.