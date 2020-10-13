EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:14, 13 October 2020 | GMT +6

    58 schoolchildren contract COVID-19 in E Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 58 schoolchildren have contracted the coronavirus infection in the period from September 1 to October 11 in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the goods and services quality and safety management office of the region.

    According to the office, of 58 schoolchildren, 34 have attended reduced classes at schools, and 24 others have studied at home. 11 infections have been spotted in Altai district, 10 – in Glubokovsk district, 11 – in Ridder city, 7 – in Semey city, 8 – in Ust-Kamenogorsk city, 5 – in Kokpektinsk district, 2 –in Shemonaikhinsk district, 1 – in Kurchumsk and Katon-Karagay districts each, and 2 in Kurchatov city.

    Notably, 2,927 people, including 77 children, are under coronavirus treatment across the country.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!