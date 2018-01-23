58 Uzbek citizens rescued as bus stuck in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 58 citizens of Uzbekistan, who were going by bus from Shymkent to Krasnoyarsk, got stuck in Leninsky village near Pavlodar region, because of the vehicle breakdown, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The bus broke down due to severe frost in the suburb of Pavlodar.

"On January 22, at about 9:00 p.m., the Emergency Department sent a message that a malfunctioning minibus, which was carrying passengers, was on its way from the town of Ekibastuz. A representative of the Administration of Leninsky village responded to the scene promptly. The bus was towed to the city. All passengers are citizens of Uzbekistan," said Rizabek Ashirbekov, the Head of the Emergency Department of the Pavlodar City Administration.

According to Ashirbekov, the staff of Pavlodar City Administration rendered all possible assistance, providing the passengers with hot meals and accommodation.

It turned out that the bus compressor became unserviceable.