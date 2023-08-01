58 yo man dies after solo parachute jump in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 58-year-old man died in a skydiving accident that occurred on Monday, July 31, in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The man’s daughter-in-law shared the information on social media. According to official data, the man broke his pelvis while trying to parachute.

The skydiving company confirmed the information. The man broke his pelvis in the solo parachute jump accident. The man was conscious after parachute landing fall and was rushed to the intensive care unit with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

The pretrial investigation was initiated.