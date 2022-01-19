EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:42, 19 January 2022 | GMT +6

    584 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 584 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    . 584 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region350 of them were detected in Atyrau city, the healthcare department reports. 330 have developed clinical symptoms. 44 patients recovered over the past 24 hours. 2,919 are treated at home, 159 are staying in the modular hospital, 46 in the regional hospital, 28 in the district hospitals.

    543 coronavirus patients are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals at Tengiz oilfield.

    The region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!