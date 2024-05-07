585 flood-affected still staying at evacuation centers in Kulsary

Rescuers pumped out water from 2,900 homes in the town of Kulsary, Kazinform News Agency reports.

20 homes and 10 business facilities remain inundated, the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

Flood mitigation operations continue in the town.

585 people, including 279 children, are staying at temporary shelters.

As earlier reported, Atyrau region declared a local natural emergency following sever flooding.