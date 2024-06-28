EN
    5,855 mass media organizations work in Kazakhstan

    Photo credit: pexels.com

    The Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry congratulated the country's journalists on the Mass Media Workers’ Day, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry’s press service.

    Journalism is not just a profession, it is a vocation. Your work requires a solid background, objectivity, honesty, and courage. We are proud of Kazakhstani mass media which despite all challenges and hardships continue properly performing their duties to speak truth and justice, the congratulatory telegram reads.

    Currently, 5,855 mass media organizations work in Kazakhstan, including printed press, TV channels, radio and internet resources.

    Mass media serves as the people's voice and the country’s future depends on journalists’ honesty, objectivity and professionalism. We thank you for your dedication and commitment, the Culture and Information Ministry said extending congratulations.

     

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Mass media Holidays
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
