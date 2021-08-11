588 cases of COVID-like pneumonia registered in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 588 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

201 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, 24 deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, Kazakhstan has registered 64,065 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 56,097 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 3,949 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 7,657 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 656,777 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 540,850 people beat the novel coronavirus across the country.