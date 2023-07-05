59 drowned in Kazakhstan since beginning of swimming season

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 59 people, including 19 kids, have drowned in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the swimming season, Kazinform cites the press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry.

Drowning toll is the highest in Almaty, Aktobe, and Akmola regions.

There are 612 designated areas where swimming is allowed, including 167 public and 445 private beaches.

49 people, including 16 children, have been rescued since the beginning of the swimming season.