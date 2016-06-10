EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:51, 10 June 2016 | GMT +6

    59 students score over 100 points on Day 9 of UNT

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 59 school leavers scored over 100 points on Day 9 of the Unified National Testing (UNT).

    255 school leavers, including 204 - with the Kazakh language of instruction and 51 - with the Russian language of instruction, sat the test on June 9.

    The average score was 88.5 points. 12 school leavers were unable to earn the threshold number of points - 50.

    59 school leavers (or 23%) scored over 100 points.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education Ministry of Education and Science Education and Science News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!