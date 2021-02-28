EN
    11:37, 28 February 2021 | GMT +6

    590 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 590 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform reports.

    According to updated statistics, Almaty city was the only area in Kazakhstan to report three-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries – 195.

    The second highest number of people who beat the novel coronavirus was registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, - 98. Ranked third is Akmola region with 60 COVID-19 recoveries.

    48 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Kostanay region, 39 – in Pavlodar region, 34 – in Karaganda region, 28 – in East Kazakhstan region, 21 – in Atyrau region, 14 – in Kyzylorda region, 8 – in Mangistau region, and 5 – in Shymkent city.

    Nationwide, 196,342 people have fully recovered from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.


