590 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 46,492, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 8,412 are treated as in-patients and 38,080 as out-patients.

590 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 149 in critical condition, and 94 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,395 cases of and 1,730 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.