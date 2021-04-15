591 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 36,436 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 36,436, in-patient treatment is provided to 12,451 and out-patient treatment to 23,985.

Nationwide, the number of severe COVID-19 patients under treatment is 591. 172 more patients are in critical condition. 127 stay on ventilators.