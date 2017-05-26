591mln tenge to be spent on public conscious modernization programme in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief of the President's Executive Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has chaired today a meeting of the National Commission for Implementation of the Public Conscious Modernization Programme, Kazinform reports.

According to Dzhaksybekov, the implementation of the programme has already begun in Kazakhstan. “All the central and local executive authorities as well as public and civil institutions are involved in this work,” he said and added that the Commission’s work had been divided into several groups.



Chief of the PM’s Office Nurlan Aldabergenov said that the programme will be implemented in 10 sections. An appropriate action plan was compiled and was submitted to the President’s Executive Office.

According to the Ministry of Finance officials, 591mln tenge will be envisaged for the programme’s implementation in 2017 – 314mln tenge for the Ministry of Culture and Sport, 35mln tenge – for the Ministry of Education and Science, 168mln tenge – for the Ministry of Information and Communications and 73.4mln tenge – for the Ministry of Civil Society and Religious Affairs.

