599 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 599 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours in Kazakhstan, pushing the total number of recoveries to 152,437, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The only area to report three-digit number of recoveries - 115 - is Pavlodar region. Coming in second is North Kazakhstan region with 93 COVID-19 recoveries. The third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been registered in Atyrau region – 80.

63 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Akmola region, 57 – in West Kazakhstan region, 47 – in Nur-Sultan city, 38 – in Almaty city, 36 – in Kostanay region, 34 – in Karaganda region, 15 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in East Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 2 – in Aktobe region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.