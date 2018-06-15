5th China-South Asia Expo opens in Yunnan

KUNMING. KAZINFORM The fifth China-South Asia Expo opened Thursday in southwest China's Yunnan Province, themed "Integrating into the Belt and Road Initiative, Promoting Win-Win Cooperation."

More than 3,800 companies from 87 countries and regions are attending the week-long exposition, with over 40 percent attending enterprises from overseas, Xinhua reports.

The exposition features 19 exhibition halls with around 8,500 booths covering an area of 190,000 square meters.

Featured expo halls focus on fields including advanced manufacturing, food and consumer goods, health products, and medicine as well as agricultural products. Exhibition zones will also be established specifically for Afghanistan, the country of honor, and Myanmar, the guest country.

A series of events will also be held simultaneously with the expo, including the 25th China Kunming Import and Export Commodities Fair and the 13th China-South Asia Business Forum.

Yunnan is a border province in southwest China and a gateway to Southeast Asia and South Asia. As the Belt and Road Initiative progresses, Yunnan is building itself into a frontier in China's new round of opening up, according to the expo organizer.