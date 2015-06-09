EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:53, 09 June 2015 | GMT +6

    5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions relevant in context of global challenges

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is really relevant in the context of global challenges, Ambassador, Chief of Cabinet of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Tariq Al-Ansari told.

    "The UN appreciates the opportunity to participate in this truly important event and supports the Government of Kazakhstan within its efforts for promotion of peace and accord and striving to begin a dialogue of leaders of world and traditional religions. Besides, this meeting is especially critical taking into account the present challenges in the international arena," he noted.

    According to him, the world sees the formation of a new ideological threat and tension regarding people's identity. Besides, activation of extremist movements is also a threat.

    "We are glad to work with Kazakhstan on starting this important dialogue," Tariq Al-Ansari added.

    Tags:
    Astana Religion UN News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!