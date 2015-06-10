5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions starts in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has begun its work in Astana with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

80 delegations from 42 countries are participating in the two-day event.

The main topic of the congress will be "The dialogue of religious leaders and politicians in the name of peace and development". Participants will also discuss the responsibility to humanity of religious and political leaders, the influence of religion on young people, new trends and prospects of interaction between religion and politics, dialogue based on mutual respect and understanding between the leaders and followers of world and traditional religions for the sake of peace, security and harmony and many other issues.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, heads of OSCE, UNESCO, President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, King Abdullah II of Jordan and heads of authoritative organizations are among other high-ranking participants.