5th Congress of Religious Leaders concludes its work

"Dear participants and guests! 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions have concluded its work. Delegates have reached important goals as they once again gathered on the hospitable land of Kazakhstan. One more step towards each other, to understand the critical importance of peace and accord between religions, peoples and nations was successfully done," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. The President also noted that the congress in Astana "demonstrated general interest of all parties in cooperation for the sake of stability and security throughout the global community".