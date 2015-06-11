5th Congress of Religious Leaders continues its work in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions continues its work in Astana.

On Day 2 participants of the congress will split into sections to discuss the following topics: the responsibility to humanity of religious and political leaders, the influence of religion on young people, new trends and prospects of interaction between religion and politics, dialogue based on mutual respect and understanding between the leaders and followers of world and traditional religions for the sake of peace, security and harmony

In the afternoon, utmost attention will be paid to the main topic of the congress "The dialogue of religious leaders and politicians in the name of peace and development". 80 delegations from more than 40 countries of the world convened in Astana to participate in the event. King Abdullah II of Jordan, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, President of Ethiopia Mulatu Teshome, OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier and many others are among other high-ranking guests.