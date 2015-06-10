5th Congress of Religious Leaders to become great part of world history - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is confident that the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will bring the light of hope and kindness, justice and belief into people's minds.

"There are no doubts that the 2nd session of the Council and the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will become great events in the world history. I am confident that they will bring the light of hope and kindness, justice and belief into people's minds," the Kazakh President said, addressing the 2nd session of the Religious Leaders Council in Astana on Wednesday. In conclusion, the Head of State thanked all religious leaders for participating in the congress and wished them fruitful work.