    12:27, 30 September 2023 | GMT +6

    5th Kazakh boxer out of competition in Hangzhou

    Zhaina Shekerbekova
    Photo: National Olympic Committee

     Kazakhstani boxer Zhaina Shekerbekova lost in her first fight at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. 

    Shekerbekova was stunned in the Women’s 50-54kg match by Indian boxer Preeti 4:1 and crashed out of the 19th Asian Games.

    This is the 5th loss for Kazakhstani boxers at the event. Boxer Sagyndyk Togambay clinched the first medal for Kazakhstan on Friday in the Men’s 92kg weight class.

    Zhaina Shekerbekova is the 2022 Asian champion and silver medalist of the 2018 World Championships.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing 19th Asian Games
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
