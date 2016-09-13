EN
    17:33, 13 September 2016 | GMT +6

    5th nuclear test targeted U.S., N. Korea tells Japanese lawmaker

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM North Korea's top official in charge of foreign affairs, Ri Su Yong, said over the weekend that his country's fifth nuclear test was targeted at the United States, Japanese wrestler-turned-lawmaker Antonio Inoki quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

    Inoki said he held talks for about 90 minutes with Ri, a vice chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang on Saturday.


    "This is not directed at Japan. The nuclear development is toward the United States," Inoki quoted Ri as saying upon his arrival at Beijing's international airport after coming back from North Korea.

    Source: Kyodo 

