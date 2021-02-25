5th session of National Council of Public Trust kicks off

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 5th session is held online.

This week Assistant to President Yerlan Karin informed that the session would focus on the issues of implementation of the proposals put forward earlier as well as a number of new initiatives.

This week the Head of State held meetings with members of the National Council of Public Trust Rakhim Oshakbayev and Kanat Sakhariyanov.

Recall that the 4th session of the National Council of Public Trust was held in October 2020. The third session took place on May 27, 2020. The second session concentrating on the relevant issues of political, economic, and sociocultural modernization was organized on December 20, 2019.

The first session of the National Council of Public Trust chaired by the Head of State was held on September 6, 2019.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on the establishment and composition of the National Council of Public Trust on July 7, 2019.