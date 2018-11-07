5th World Internet Conference kicks off in Wuzhen

BEIJING-WUZHEN. KAZINFORM - President of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the fifth World Internet Conference, which opened Wednesday in Wuzhen of eastern China's Zhejiang Province, Сhina Daily reports.

The world is going through a broader and deeper science and technology revolution and industrial transformation, Xi said in the letter.

We should speed up the development of the digital economy and promote the global Internet governance system to advance in a just and more reasonable way, so as to inject new impetus to the world economy, Xi said.



Despite having different conditions and facing various challenges, countries across the world share the need to promote the digital economy, the interests in handling challenges to cybersecurity, and the demands for better governance in cyberspace, Xi said.



He called for concrete cooperation among different countries to advance mutual trust and collective governance in cyberspace and create a vigorous "community with a shared future in cyberspace."



The conference is themed "creating a digital world for mutual trust and collective governance -- towards a community with a shared future in cyberspace."



Xi expressed the hope that participants can pool wisdom, accumulate consensus and work for a sustainable digital world.



The annual event, organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China and the People's Government of Zhejiang province, will discuss ways to improve mutual trust and steps for collective governance along with measures to boost innovation.



More than 1,500 governmental delegates, international organization representatives, leading internet entrepreneurs and experts all around the globe have been invited.



Nineteen subforums are planned, covering a wide range of topics related to AI, 5G, financial technology, cybersecurity, digital economy as well as the internet and public services.



The conference ends on Nov 9.