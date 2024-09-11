5th World Nomad Games: Kazakhstan claims asyk atu gold

Kazakhstan snatched a gold medal in the men’s asyk atu event at the 5th World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan won over Kyrgyzstan 2-1 in the men’s asyk atu final bout, held in the Alau arena, at the 5th World Nomad Games.

On their way to the final, the Kazakhstani asyk atu squad defeated rivals from Uzbekistan, Spain, Georgia, Hungary, and Mongolia at the group stage.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan claimed three gold medals in the togyzkumalak competitions at the World Nomad Games in Astana.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.