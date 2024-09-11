5th World Nomad Games medal standings on Day 4

Team Kazakhstan is still atop of the medal standings of the 5th World Nomad Games with a total of 58 medals following day four of the national sports competition, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazakhstani athletes have so far won 26 gold, 14 silver and 18 bronze medals. Kyrgyzstan is placed second with seven gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze medals, followed by Uzbekistan with seven gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals.

Russia and Hungary round out the top five.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani men’s and women’s teams claimed silver medals in the Tug of war event at the World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

Team Kazakhstan emerged triumphant in the togyzkumalak competitions, claiming three gold medals.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.