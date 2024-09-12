5th World Nomad Games medal standings on Day 5

Team Kazakhstan retained its top spot in the medal standings of the 5th World Nomad Games with a total of 86 medals following day five of the national sports competition, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan remains at the top of the 5th World Nomad Games medal standings with 33 gold, 25 silver and 28 bronze medals. Coming in second is Kyrgyzstan with 16 gold, 17 silver and 20 bronze medals. Uzbekistan is placed third with 11 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Russia and Turkiye are fourth and fifth.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

Earlier it was reported that the closing сeremony of the 5th World Nomad Games is to be held without spectators.