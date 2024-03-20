5th World Nomad Games set to attract around 15-20 thou foreign tourists

On September 8-14, 2024, Astana is to host the 5th World Nomad Games, bringing together around five thousand athletes from 100 countries, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to president of Kazakhstan’s National Sports Association Isslambek Salzhanov, the World Nomad Games attracts greater attention with every passing year. In 2024, the Games are expected to attract around 15-20 thousand foreign tourists.

This September, Kazakhstan is to host the fifth World Nomad Games expected to bring together five thousand athletes from over 100 countries. 12-20 thousand foreign tourists are expected to come. The event has become widespread and turns into the Nomad Olympics, said Salzhanov.

The 5th World Nomad Games are to feature competitions in 20 national and traditional games, including horse racing, national wrestling competitions, archery, traditional intellectual games, pulling a rope, and others. Besides, special competitions are planned demonstrating 10 national arts.