EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:17, 26 July 2024 | GMT +6

    5th World Nomad Games-styled car cruises through the streets of Paris

    5th World Nomad Games-styled car cruises through the streets of Paris
    Photo credit: Directorate of the World Nomad Games

    A vehicle branded with the logos of the 5th World Nomad Games has been spotted on the streets of Paris on the eve of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Behind the wheel is none other than Kazakhstani public figure and traveler Erik Shynybekov, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    5th World Nomad Games-styled car cruises through the streets of Paris
    Photo credit: Directorate of the World Nomad Games

    Erik Shynybekov who happens to be the brand ambassador of the 5th World Nomad Games came to Paris from Atyrau, all the way through Georgia, Türkiye, Greece, Italy and Germany. He came to the French capital to cheer on Kazakhstani athletes.

    5th World Nomad Games-styled car cruises through the streets of Paris
    Photo credit: Directorate of the World Nomad Games

    In his words, he is a true fan of sport and styled his vehicle in the logos of the 5th World Nomad Games to promote the upcoming sporting event.

    5th World Nomad Games-styled car cruises through the streets of Paris
    Photo credit: Directorate of the World Nomad Games

    The residents and guests of Paris got a chance to learn more about the forthcoming World Nomad Games and traditions of nomads.

    5th World Nomad Games-styled car cruises through the streets of Paris
    Photo credit: Directorate of the World Nomad Games

    The 5th World Nomad Games are slated to be held on September 8-13. The event is expected to bring together some 2,000 participants.

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games Sport Culture World Nomad Games
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    x