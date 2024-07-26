5th World Nomad Games-styled car cruises through the streets of Paris

A vehicle branded with the logos of the 5th World Nomad Games has been spotted on the streets of Paris on the eve of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Behind the wheel is none other than Kazakhstani public figure and traveler Erik Shynybekov, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: Directorate of the World Nomad Games

Erik Shynybekov who happens to be the brand ambassador of the 5th World Nomad Games came to Paris from Atyrau, all the way through Georgia, Türkiye, Greece, Italy and Germany. He came to the French capital to cheer on Kazakhstani athletes.

Photo credit: Directorate of the World Nomad Games

In his words, he is a true fan of sport and styled his vehicle in the logos of the 5th World Nomad Games to promote the upcoming sporting event.

Photo credit: Directorate of the World Nomad Games

The residents and guests of Paris got a chance to learn more about the forthcoming World Nomad Games and traditions of nomads.

Photo credit: Directorate of the World Nomad Games

The 5th World Nomad Games are slated to be held on September 8-13. The event is expected to bring together some 2,000 participants.