5th World Nomad Games: Team Kazakhstan pins hopes on wins in every competition

Team Kazakhstan is looking to win medals in every sport, as it is represented in all competitions at the 5th World Nomad Games, head of the Public Relations Department of the National and Equestrian Sports Center Kairkhan Maulen said during a press conference at the Kazanat racetrack, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Prior to any big sports events, coaches pledge to secure medals. So, our athletes are set to win a gold medal in kokpar. As for the zhaby atu event, that is to take place in four styles, our team is expected to win at least two golds. Our athletes aim to win gold medals in at least 70-80% of men’s and women’s Qazaq kuresi competitions that are to be held in 16 categories, said Maulen.

According to him, Team Kazakhstan is looking to win gold in togyzkumalak, asyk atu, tenge ilu and audaryspak competitions.

The main goal is to win the first place in the overall medal standings, added Maulen.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will be held on September 8-13 in the Kazakh capital, Astana. The event will bring together 2,000 contestants. 97 sets of medals will be up for grabs in 21 sports.

Over 100,000 tourists are projected to visit the Kazakh capital during the 5th World Nomad Games.

The total prize money is estimated at 253 million tenge.

Ticket sales for the opening ceremony and all competitions of the 5th World Nomad Games began on August 6.