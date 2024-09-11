5th World Nomad Games: Team Kazakhstan wins 3 gold medals in togyzkumalak events

Team Kazakhstan emerged triumphant in the togyzkumalak competitions, claiming three gold medals, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh tourism and sport ministry.

Moldir Serikovna of Kazakhstan snatched a gold medal in the women’s togyzkumalak event. Another Kazakhstani Ansagan Kozhanassyp claimed the women’s togyzkumalak silver.

Photo: Kazakh tourism and sport ministry

As for men, Kazakhstan’s Beksultan Bostandykov claimed gold, while Yersultan Auelbay settled for bronze.

Team Kazakhstan also secured a gold medal in the team togyzkumalak event at the World Nomad Games.

Kazakhstan retained its top spot in the medal standings following day three of the 5th World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.