5yo girl drowned in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The rescuers found the body of a little girl in the Bukhtarma dam lake, the Emergency Situations Committee of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan informs.

Today in the morning the rescuers recovered the body of the five-year-old girl who fell through the ice last night.



The family of five crashed through the ice while driving in their car across the dam lake 10 km away from Algabas village in East Kazakhstan region. Driving is strictly prohibited there. Another two kids and their parents have survived, an official representative of the Emergency Situations Committee Nursultan Nurakhmetov said.